The JEE Main 2025 exam will take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main - January 2025 Session 1. Students can the official notification on the official websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the schedule, the registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 begins today (October 28) and will go on till November 22, 2024, at 9 PM. Candidates will be able to pay their application fee till 11:50.

The JEE Main 2025 exam will take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025. Admit cards will be available three days before the start of the exam. This year, the exam will be offered in 13 languages. For Academic Session 2025-26, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2025 will be conducted in two sessions -- Session 1 (January 2025) and Session 2 (April 2025). Check out the official notification HERE.

JEE Main 2025 important dates

Registration window: From October 28 to November 22, 2024

Exam city information: By the second week of January, 2025

Admit cards: 3 days before the actual date of examination

Session 1: Between January 22 and 31

Result: By February 12.

READ | Shantanu Naidu named in Ratan Tata's will, millennial manager gets...

JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

Steps for registration: