JEE Main 2024: Application deadline, exam date, how to apply, official website, eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2024 exam application process has been made online. Know all the important details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the JEE Main 2024 application is November 30.

The JEE Main 2024 Exam will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1 and the second session will be conducted between April 1 to 15.

JEE Main 2024: Eligibility criteria

To appear for the JEE Main 2024 candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exams from a recognised board. There is no age limit for the candidates who are willing to appear for the JEE.

JEE Main 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website.

Click on New Registration.

Enter the required details.

Click on register.

Once the registration is done, fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

The JEE exam is conducted every year to give admission to eligible candidates into the top engineering institutes of the country such as IIT, NIT, IIIT and more.