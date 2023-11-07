Headlines

Noida news: Physical classes up to Class 9 suspended in city amid rising air pollution; check details

Meet founder of startup that once valued over Rs 330000 crore, left firm before it went bankrupt, his net worth is...

JEE Main 2024: Application deadline, exam date, how to apply, official website, eligibility criteria

Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company: Report

Chhattisgarh: Three security personnel injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

JEE Main 2024: Application deadline, exam date, how to apply, official website, eligibility criteria

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

Most religious countries in the world

Health benefits of noon chai (pink tea)

Top 8 films of Kamal Haasan where he played double roles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

'Devastated' Jennifer Aniston is 'struggling most acutely' after Matthew Perry's death, reveals friend

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

HomeEducation

Education

JEE Main 2024: Application deadline, exam date, how to apply, official website, eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2024 exam application process has been made online. Know all the important details here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the JEE Main 2024 application is November 30. 

The JEE Main 2024 Exam will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1 and the second session will be conducted between April 1 to 15. 

JEE Main 2024: Eligibility criteria 

To appear for the JEE Main 2024 candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exams from a recognised board. There is no age limit for the candidates who are willing to appear for the JEE. 

JEE Main 2024: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on New Registration.
  • Enter the required details.
  • Click on register.
  • Once the registration is done, fill out the application form. 
  • Upload all the required documents. 

Read: Meet Indian genius who made one of the most important scientific discoveries but never won Nobel Prize

The JEE exam is conducted every year to give admission to eligible candidates into the top engineering institutes of the country such as IIT, NIT, IIIT and more. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

Meet first Indian woman to contest elections, got widowed at 16, became an actor, defied society to…

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: IED blast rocks Sukma district on polling day, CRPF commando injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE