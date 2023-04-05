Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 tomorrow: Check important guidelines, exam details and more here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted tomorrow. Aspirants should know these important details before reaching the exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2023 session 2 tomorrow (April 6). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam will be taken by over 9.4 lakh candidates across 330 cities and 15 cities out of India.  The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm. 

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: How to download

  • Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important guidelines 

  • Print copy of the JEE Main Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
  • One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during the examination.
  • Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.
  • PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category or
  • PwD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.
  • A simple transparent Ball Point Pen. 

