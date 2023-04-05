JEE Main 2023 Session 2 tomorrow: Check important guidelines, exam details and more here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2023 session 2 tomorrow (April 6). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam will be taken by over 9.4 lakh candidates across 330 cities and 15 cities out of India. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important guidelines