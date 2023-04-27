Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result expected by this date, know tentative date and how to download scorecard

On April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result is likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main 2023 final answer key will be released soon by NTA. When the results are available, registered JEE candidates must input their application number and birthdate to view their scores.

As per media reports, JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 is likely to be released before April 30, 2023. As per the academic calendar, IIT Guwahati will begin the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2023 on April 30.

On April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 till today, April 21, 2023. To raise an objection, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances, NTA will publish the final answer key and result soon.

JEE Main 2023 Result: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
  • Click on the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Result.”
  • Enter the required login details such as application number and date of birth
  • Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

