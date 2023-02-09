JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations delayed, any official confirmation awaited: Details here

JEE Main 2023 Registration process delayed | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency was supposed to open the registration window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 on February 7, but it has not been started yet. There is no official notification regarding the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam registration. NTA is expected to begin the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration soon. Once the registration window is open, candidates will be able to apply from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been delayed. National Testing Agency (NTA) in the JEE Main 2023 notification said that the application process for the second session will begin on February 7.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 1 Result has been released at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main all India ranks will be announced after session 2 results. Those who appear in both sessions 1 and 2, their best of the two scores will be considered for the ranking.

As per the exam notice, JEE Main session 2 application portal was supposed to remain open till March 7. Admit cards were scheduled to be released on the last week of March.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination was tentatively scheduled for April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12. In session 1, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates took paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took the paper 2 exams. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper was 95.79 per cent.