JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check all important details here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration process starts | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registration. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA JEE Main 2023 exam from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the JEE Main session 2 exam is March 12. As per the NTA details, the engineering entrance exam session 2 will be conducted on April 6,8, 10, 11, 12 and reserve dates on April 13, 15.

The exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2023 April session will be released on the third week of March. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 begins today, check dress code, what's allowed, what's not, other details

JEE Main 2023: How to apply