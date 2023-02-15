Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check all important details here

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration process has been started at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check all important details here
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration process starts | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registration. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA JEE Main 2023 exam from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the JEE Main session 2 exam is March 12. As per the NTA details, the engineering entrance exam session 2 will be conducted on April 6,8, 10, 11, 12 and reserve dates on April 13, 15. 

The exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2023 April session will be released on the third week of March. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March.  The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 begins today, check dress code, what's allowed, what's not, other details

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the main page, scroll down and click on the registration link
  • Enter the required details
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload all the scanned images, and pay the mandatory application fee
  • Preview the JEE Main form and submit it
  • Keep a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.