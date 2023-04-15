JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination today, April 15, 2023. Soon, NTA will release the JEE Main provisional answer key.

JEE Main 2023 Exam is being held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm for B.E/ B Tech however B.Arch/ B Planning is held in the second shift only.

The JEE Main result will be released on the bases of the final answer key declared. “No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be entertained,” NTA in JEE Main Information bulletin said.

The final answer key is likely to be released in the third week of April, while the tentative answer key is expected to be out next week. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result is likely to be announced in the last week of April. However, these official dates are yet to be announced.

With a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question as processing fees, aspirants will have the chance to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Steps to Download Answer Key

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and dates of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download NTA JEE Main 2023 answer key and take a printout

The second/April session of the JEE Main 2023 entrance test was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023. For approximately 9.4 lakh students, NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) at various Centres situated in roughly 330 cities across the nation, including 15 Cities Outside India.