JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card update: Know how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card update: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Join Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 soon for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 on the official website. Once released, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various centres across the country. The exam city slips for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 are also set to release soon.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card update

As per media reports, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card is scheduled to release this week, as per NTA. In a statement, NTA had earlier said, "The Admit Card for Session 2 of the examination may be available for download in the Fourth week of March 2023," stated NTA.

Before the admit card, NTA would issue the JEE Main exam city slip for session 2.

Once the admit card is released, candidates are also advised to check their photo, name, exam timing, reporting time, and other details on the admit card to ensure accuracy.

Candidates will have to call on the NTA helpline in case of any disparity in the details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page.

If the issue, however, is not resolved, candidates will have to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam with the provided Admit Card. As per requirement, NTA will make corrections in their record later.