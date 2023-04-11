Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card for April 11, 12 exams released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check direct link

JEE Main 2023 Exam is being held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm for B.E/B.Tech however B.Arch/B.Planning is held in the second shift only. Candidates need their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 11 and 12 exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 11 and 12 exams on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 has only been released for the next two exams and candidates would require their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the same.

As per a statement from the official notification, "In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 03 April 2023, 05 April 2023, and 07 April 2023 Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) only."

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card – Direct Link to Download

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Download' link 

Step 3: An external website will open. Here, enter your details

Step 4: Now, the Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use. 

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 13 and 15 Exam are expected within a day or two. Candidates are advised to carry the admit card along with a photo ID without fail or they won't be able to appear for the exam. 

JEE Main 2023 Exam is being held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm for B.E/B.Tech however B.Arch/B.Planning is held in the second shift only.

