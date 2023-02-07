Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result has been declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 Result 2023 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 can now check their engineering entrance exam result. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to check and download the JEE Main 2023 final result. 

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, at many exam centres across the country. 

JEE Main Result 2023: How to check

  1. First of all, visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Then click on JEE Main result 2023 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the necessary login details and click on submit.
  4. The JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result, download and take a printout of it.

Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registrations to begin tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check important dates

 

This year, as many as  9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main session 1. Of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. Now that the JEE Main final answer key 2023 is out, the NTA is expected to delcare the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1.

