JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 Result 2023 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 can now check their engineering entrance exam result. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to check and download the JEE Main 2023 final result.
The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, at many exam centres across the country.
JEE Main Result 2023: How to check
This year, as many as 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main session 1. Of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. Now that the JEE Main final answer key 2023 is out, the NTA is expected to delcare the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1.