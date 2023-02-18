Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result, know how to check scores here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result: Once released, candidates can check the result from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 result Session 1 paper 2 soon. Once released, candidates can check the result from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.  

According to NTA, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course), around 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and around 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

Over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. For Paper 2, the male ratio was greater; 25 thousand male candidates appeared for the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Open the paper 2 result link on the home page
  • Enter application number and password and submit
  • Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.
