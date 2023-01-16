JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Exam intimation slip expected TOMORROW, admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 1 exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023. NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2023 admit card soon at JEE Main 2023 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. The online exam city slips will also be released on the National Testing Agency's website. The exact date and timing for the issuance of the JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip have not yet been announced by the NTA. The NTA will release the exam city slip prior to the JEE Main Admit Card so that students can verify their exam city, centre, and other information.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Announcement of the city of exam: Second week of January 2023

Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Exam: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download