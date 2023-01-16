Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Exam intimation slip expected TOMORROW, admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main January 2023 exam is set to be held between January 24 and January 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Exam intimation slip expected TOMORROW, admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 1 exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023. NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2023 admit card soon at JEE Main 2023 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. The online exam city slips will also be released on the National Testing Agency's website. The exact date and timing for the issuance of the JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip have not yet been announced by the NTA. The NTA will release the exam city slip prior to the JEE Main Admit Card so that students can verify their exam city, centre, and other information.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

  • Announcement of the city of exam: Second week of January 2023
  • Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023
  • Dates of Exam: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

READ: Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for SSC Executive posts, check last date to apply

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.