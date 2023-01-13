Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 application form correction begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

To make changes to the application form candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 application form correction begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 online application form correction window to open today (January 13, 2023) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to make the necessary changes, particularly to the application form. JEE Main session 1 correction window will be open until January 14, 2023.

The NTA official notice reads: "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI."

"Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice also added.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

READ: Haryana Board exams 2023 dates: BSEH Class 10, 12 date sheet released at bseh.org.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports bike launched in India, check price and features here
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.