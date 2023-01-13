JEE Main 2023: Session 1 application form correction begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 online application form correction window to open today (January 13, 2023) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to make the necessary changes, particularly to the application form. JEE Main session 1 correction window will be open until January 14, 2023.

The NTA official notice reads: "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI."

"Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice also added.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

