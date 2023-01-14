JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card expected SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card soon. As per the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, the hall ticket will be released in the third week of January 2023. Once released, JEE Main session 1 hall ticket will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Announcement of the city of exam: Second week of January 2023

Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Exam: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

