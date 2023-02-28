JEE Main 2023 Result Paper 2 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check direct link to download rank card

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Result 2023 for Paper 2 today - February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 Session 1 can check their JEE Main 2023 Result on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The final answer keys were also released earlier in the morning and now the result has been announced for close to 46,000 candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result: Direct link to check

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main roll number, date of birth, and other details (as applicable)

Step 4: Your JEE Main Paper 2 Result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 on January 28, 2023, in the evening shift. Candidates appeared for the B.Arch and B.Planning papers from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations are currently underway. Candidates who wish to appear for the JEE Main April Session can submit their registrations on the official website till March 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.