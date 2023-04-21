Search icon
JEE Main 2023 Result Latest Update: NTA to release result and final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result anytime soon. NTA to publish the JEE Main 2023 final answer key soon. Once released, the registered JEE aspirant needs to enter his application number and date of birth to check result.

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 till today, April 21, 2023. To raise an objection, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances, NTA will publish the final answer key and result soon.

JEE Main 2023 Result: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
  • Click on the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Result.”
  • Enter the required login details such as application number and date of birth
  • Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

