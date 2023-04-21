JEE Main 2023 Result Latest Update: NTA to release result and final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result anytime soon. NTA to publish the JEE Main 2023 final answer key soon. Once released, the registered JEE aspirant needs to enter his application number and date of birth to check result.

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 till today, April 21, 2023. To raise an objection, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances, NTA will publish the final answer key and result soon.

JEE Main 2023 Result: Steps to Check