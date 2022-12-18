JEE Main 2023 Registrations: Documents required for application process

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 January session exam is being conducted. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 1 exam online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 12, 2023. For JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognized board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

While registering for JEE Main 2023, candidates have to upload scanned images of the candidate photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwD certificate (wherever applicable). The recent photograph should be uploaded either in colour or black and white with 80 percent face visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb and 200 kb, and the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb. The size of the scanned copy of the category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, and EWS) should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb. Candidates have to cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form before submission.