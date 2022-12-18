Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Registrations: Documents required for application process

JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Registrations: Documents required for application process
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 January session exam is being conducted. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 1 exam online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 12, 2023. For JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognized board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

While registering for JEE Main 2023, candidates have to upload scanned images of the candidate photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwD certificate (wherever applicable). The recent photograph should be uploaded either in colour or black and white with 80 percent face visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb and 200 kb, and the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb. The size of the scanned copy of the category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, and EWS) should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb. Candidates have to cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form before submission.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.