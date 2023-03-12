JEE Main 2023 registrations: Last date today to apply for Session 2 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registrations today. Interested and candidates can apply for the NTA JEE Main 2023 through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the JEE Main session 2 exam is March 12. As per the NTA details, the engineering entrance exam session 2 will be held on April 6,8, 10, 11, 12 and reserve dates on April 13, 15.

JEE Main 2023 April session exam city intimation slips will be released soon. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA said.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply