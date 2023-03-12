Search icon
JEE Main 2023 registrations: Last date today to apply for Session 2 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registrations today. Interested and candidates can apply for the NTA JEE Main 2023 through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the JEE Main session 2 exam is March 12. As per the NTA details, the engineering entrance exam session 2 will be held on April 6,8, 10, 11, 12 and reserve dates on April 13, 15. 

JEE Main 2023 April session exam city intimation slips will be released soon. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March.  The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA said.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the session 2 registration link
  • Enter the required details
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload all the scanned images, and pay the mandatory application fee
  • Preview the JEE Main form and submit it
  • Keep a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.
