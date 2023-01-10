Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 application to end on THIS date: See all important details here

JEE Main 2023 session 1 application window is to be closed by NTA on January 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023| Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the registration window to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 on January 12. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. The second session is scheduled for April 6,08, 10, 11, 12. NTA will issue JEE Main 2023 exam city slip in the second week of January and admit card in the third week.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Open the link to apply for JEE Main session 1.
  • Register and get log in details.
  • Now log in and fill out the application.
  • Upload documents and make payment.
  • Submit your form and save a copy for future use.
