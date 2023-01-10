NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 application to end on THIS date: See all important details here

NTA JEE Main 2023| Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the registration window to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 on January 12. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. The second session is scheduled for April 6,08, 10, 11, 12. NTA will issue JEE Main 2023 exam city slip in the second week of January and admit card in the third week.

Read: IIT JAM Exam 2023 in February 12, admit card in four days: Check exam details, paper pattern, how to download here

JEE Main 2023: How to apply