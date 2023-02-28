JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result expected to release today, final answer key out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result is likely to release today. The National Testing Agency, NTA has already released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Final Answer Key today - February 28, 2023. Candidates will now be able to download the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Final Answer Key for B.Arch and B.Planning on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Answer key - Direct link

According to the JEE Main Answer Key PDF, the final answer key has been released and the JEE Main Paper 2 2023 Result is also expected to release today itself.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Answer Key Paper 2 Session 1' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, here, download the PDF for future use

Step 4: Take a printout of the same if need be.

For the unversed, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 on January 28, 2023, for B.Architecture and B.Planning candidates. The paper was held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The final answer key for the same is now available.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on JEE Main Result.