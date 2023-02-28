Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result expected to release today, final answer key out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 on January 28, 2023, for B.Architecture and B.Planning candidates. The paper was held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The final answer key for the same is now available.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result expected to release today, final answer key out on jeemain.nta.nic.in
File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result is likely to release today. The National Testing Agency, NTA has already released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Final Answer Key today - February 28, 2023. Candidates will now be able to download the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Final Answer Key for B.Arch and B.Planning on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Answer key - Direct link

According to the JEE Main Answer Key PDF, the final answer key has been released and the JEE Main Paper 2 2023 Result is also expected to release today itself. 

READ | CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam today from 10:30 am-1:30 pm, here are some last minute tips, sample paper, other details

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Answer Key: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Answer Key Paper 2 Session 1' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, here, download the PDF for future use 

Step 4: Take a printout of the same if need be. 

READ | SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty, Manager and Senior Executive posts, check salary, age limit, other details

For the unversed, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 on January 28, 2023, for B.Architecture and B.Planning candidates. The paper was held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The final answer key for the same is now available. 

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on JEE Main Result. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.