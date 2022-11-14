Search icon
JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know documents required

The JEE Main 2023 registration link will be activated at the IIT JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration is likely to begin soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2023 date is also expected to be announced soon. Candidates will be able to register for JEE MAIN 2023 soon through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 is expected to be conducted next year in January and April and the registration process will begin in November. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

For JEE Main, candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details 

General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved
OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent
Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents to keep ready

  • Scanned photograph and signature.
  • Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).
  • Debit card/Internet banking details for JEE Main registration fee 2023 payment.
  • Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.
First-image
