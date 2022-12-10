Search icon
JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registration process SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE 2023 Main is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) in two shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the registration and exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced 2023 soon. Once released, NTA JEE 2023 Main registration and exam date will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to various media reports, JEE Main and Advanced 2023 exam dates will not be released this week.

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

NTA JEE Main 2023: Important websites:

Registration: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Notification: nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Steps to register 

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration link.
  • Register and generate login credentials.
  • Now, login and fill the application form.
  • Upload documents and pay the required fee.
  • Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page.
  • Save a copy of the photograph used.
