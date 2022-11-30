JEE Main 2023: NTA expected to release exam date THIS week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration and exam date soon. Once the registration window opens, candidates can register for JEE Main 2023 soon through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details

General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved

OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent

Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents to keep ready