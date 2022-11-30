Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023: NTA expected to release exam date THIS week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 exam will be held for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

JEE Main 2023: NTA expected to release exam date THIS week at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration and exam date soon. Once the registration window opens, candidates can register for JEE Main 2023 soon through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details 

  • General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved
  • OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent
  • Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent

Also Read: SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 24369 Constable posts at ssc.nic.in

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents to keep ready

  • Scanned photograph and signature.
  • Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).
  • Debit card/Internet banking details for JEE Main registration fee 2023 payment.
  • Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.