Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Notification: NTA expected to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

The JEE Main 2023 dates will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Notification: NTA expected to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration soon. The exam date for JEE Main 2023 is also expected to be announced soon. Candidates will be able to register for JEE MAIN 2023 soon through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 is expected to be conducted next year in January and April and the registration process will begin in November. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

For JEE Main, candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details 

General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved
OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent
Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent.

Also Read: CLAT 2023 Registration: Last date TODAY to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents to keep ready

  • Scanned photograph and signature.
  • Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).
  • Debit card/Internet banking details for JEE Main registration fee 2023 payment.
  • Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.