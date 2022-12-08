JEE Main 2023: NTA chief confirms exam date will NOT be announced this week

File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 date will not be announced this week, National Testing Agency, NTA chief Dr Vineet Joshi confirmed. The JEE Main 2023 exam date and notification are expected soon on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to a report in the Indian Express, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed that NTA will not be releasing the JEE Main 2023 exam dates this week on the official website. He said, "We will release the dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. So, we will not release information (about the schedule) this week."

READ | CBSE Date sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam dates released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download PDF

For the unversed, JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted in two sessions. The first session is expected to be held in January 2023, followed by the second session in April 2023. The exact dates will be announced by the NTA soon.

Students have been asking NTA to fix the JEE Main 2023 Dates after the Board Exams 2023 are concluded in April and May. The official notification for the JEE Mains exam is awaited soon on the official websites.

READ | Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Congress set to return to power as trend of alternating governments continues

Recently, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also asked the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to loosen the eligibility criteria for candidates who wish to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

As per the information bulletin released for JEE Main 2022, it is said that students who have cleared their Class 12 Board Exams in 2021 and 2022 will be eligible to appear for the engineering entrance exam. Students appearing for Board Exams 2023 would also be able to apply.