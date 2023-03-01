Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria on April 6

Bombay High Court will hear the petition to revise 75 percent eligibility criteria on April 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria on April 6
JEE Main 75 % eligibility criteria hearing | Photo: PTI

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea to revise the 75 percent eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 on April 6. Child rights activist Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai has been voicing the issue actively on Twitter. The petition by Anubha Srivastava was heard by a bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on January 4. 

The hearing was later postponed to January 10. “Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the high court said. 

Later, the Bombay HC was scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the JEE Main 2023 on February 21. The bench of acting Chief Justice who heard the plea for JEE Main 2023 postponement said that the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a rejoinder and argue. 

“It will be relevant at the time of admission to the course after June 2023” and will be heard on a later date, a report from Careers360 stated.

Read: NEET UG 2023: When will registration begin? How to apply, application fee, website, eligibility, and more

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.