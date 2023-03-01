JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria on April 6

JEE Main 75 % eligibility criteria hearing | Photo: PTI

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea to revise the 75 percent eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 on April 6. Child rights activist Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai has been voicing the issue actively on Twitter. The petition by Anubha Srivastava was heard by a bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on January 4.

The hearing was later postponed to January 10. “Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the high court said.

Later, the Bombay HC was scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the JEE Main 2023 on February 21. The bench of acting Chief Justice who heard the plea for JEE Main 2023 postponement said that the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a rejoinder and argue.

“It will be relevant at the time of admission to the course after June 2023” and will be heard on a later date, a report from Careers360 stated.

