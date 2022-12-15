NTA JEE Main 2023: Official notification OUT, registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for the JEE Main 2023 registration and application form at JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 and nta.nic.in 2023.
The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams have been scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023. Candidates will have to fill out the JEE Mains 2023 application form and pay the JEE application fee 2023 online mode through using debit/credit/net banking/UPI methods.
JEE Main 2023: How to apply
JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.