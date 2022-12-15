NTA JEE Main 2023: Official notification OUT, registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 notification released | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for the JEE Main 2023 registration and application form at JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 and nta.nic.in 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams have been scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023. Candidates will have to fill out the JEE Mains 2023 application form and pay the JEE application fee 2023 online mode through using debit/credit/net banking/UPI methods.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Entre the required details like name, email address, mobile number etc

Now, login using the valid credentials and fill out the JEE Mains application form 2023

Upload relevant documents as per specifications

Finally, make the payment of the IIT JEE 2023 registration fee.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.