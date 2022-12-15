Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA JEE Main 2023: Official notification OUT, registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main 2023 exam dates released, and candidates can now apply for the engineering exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023: Official notification OUT, registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 notification released | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for the JEE Main 2023 registration and application form at JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 and nta.nic.in 2023. 

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams have been scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023. Candidates will have to fill out the JEE Mains 2023 application form and pay the JEE application fee 2023 online mode through using debit/credit/net banking/UPI methods. 

Read: FAKE alert! CBSE issues warning regarding website seeking money for Class 10, 12 admit card

JEE Main 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Entre the required details like name, email address, mobile number etc
  • Now, login using the valid credentials and fill out the JEE Mains application form 2023
  • Upload relevant documents as per specifications
  • Finally, make the payment of the IIT JEE 2023 registration fee.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria 

Applicants must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.