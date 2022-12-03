JEE Main 2023 Latest update: Registration process to begin SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

The official announcement of the JEE Main exam date and registration schedule for 2023 is awaited. Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule once released through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

NTA JEE Main 2023: important websites:

Registration: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Notification: nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam date sheet for class 10, 12 expected THIS month cbse.gov.in, check latest update

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Steps to register