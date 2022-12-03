Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Latest update: Registration process to begin SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The entrance test will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Latest update: Registration process to begin SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

The official announcement of the JEE Main exam date and registration schedule for 2023 is awaited. Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule once released through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

NTA JEE Main 2023:  important websites:

Registration: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Notification: nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam date sheet for class 10, 12 expected THIS month cbse.gov.in, check latest update

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Steps to register 

  • Visit the officil website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration link.
  • Register and generate login credentials.
  • Now, login and fill the application form.
  • Upload documents and pay the required fee.
  • Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page.
  • Save a copy of the photograph used.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.