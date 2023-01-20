JEE Main 2023 latest update: Admit Cards likely to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic, NTA revises exam dates

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card today. Once released, JEE Main session 1 hall ticket will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 exam. The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Exam city intimation slip: released

Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Exam: January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1

