JEE Main 2023 latest update: Admit Cards likely to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic, NTA revises exam dates

Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card today. Once released, JEE Main session 1 hall ticket will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 exam. The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

 

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

  • Exam city intimation slip: released
  • Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023
  • Dates of Exam: January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
