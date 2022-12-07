Will JEE Main 2023 registration begin in four days? Details here

JEE Main 2023 Registration process to begin soon | Photo: PTI

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) is likely to begin this week by Sunday (December 11) at the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. Although there has been no official confirmation but based on media reports, it is assumed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the JEE Main 2023 schedule soon.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 aspirants are urging NTA to conduct the first session of JEE in April as the JEE might clash with other exams in January. Several have claimed that conducting the exams in January will not give them enough time for revision and the syllabus of class 12 is yet to be completed.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet on THIS date: Past year trends, how to download, number of candidates here

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration: How to apply

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the link to apply for session 1. Click on new candidate register. Register and get your login details. Login to fill the application form. Upload photo, signature and other asked details, make payment. Submit the form and save the confirmation page. For future use, save the uploaded photograph as well.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held three times. The exact date will be informed by NTA in the exam notification.