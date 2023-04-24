JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key OUT: Official website, how to check, result date and more here

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key OUT | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main 2023 today (April 24) at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check the engineering entrance exam answer key from the official website and tally their answers.

The final answer key for the JEE Main 2023 Exam has been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was active between April 19 to 21, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key - How to download

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key

A new PDF will open, download and save it for future references.

Candidates can also refer to the final answer key to estimate their total JEE Main marks.

The JEE Main 2023 result is also expected to be released soon by NTA. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result from the official website of NTA.