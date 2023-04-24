JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key OUT: Official website, how to check, result date and more here

National Testing Agency, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main 2023 today (April 24) at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check the engineering entrance exam answer key from the official website and tally their answers.
The final answer key for the JEE Main 2023 Exam has been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was active between April 19 to 21, 2023.
JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key - How to download
The JEE Main 2023 result is also expected to be released soon by NTA. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result from the official website of NTA.