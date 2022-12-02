Search icon
JEE Main 2023 exam schedule expected soon, check top Architectural colleges as per NIRF 2022

JEE Mains 2023 exam will be held for BE and Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam date soon. Once released, candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled. JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted for Paper 1, or BE and Btech paper, and Paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper.

JEE Mains 2023: Top Architectural Colleges As Per NIRF 2022

  • Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  • National Institute of Technology, Calicut
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  • School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
  • National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  • Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
  • School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
  • Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  • School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
