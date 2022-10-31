Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA JEE Main 1st attempt registrations expected to begin in November

NTA is expected to release the application forms soon on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA JEE Main 1st attempt registrations expected to begin in November
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registrations for JEE Main 1st Attempt soon. As per media reports, JEE Main 1st Attempt registration will be held in the month of November 2022. However, the date is yet to be released for the upcoming JEE Main 2033 registration. Once released, candidates will be able to apply through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

NTA has not announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2023 yet. However, JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in the month of January and April. The exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result to be declared TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org

Last year, JEE Main was conducted in two sessions- session one from June 23 to 29 and session two from July 25 to 30. The exam was conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.