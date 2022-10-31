JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA JEE Main 1st attempt registrations expected to begin in November

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registrations for JEE Main 1st Attempt soon. As per media reports, JEE Main 1st Attempt registration will be held in the month of November 2022. However, the date is yet to be released for the upcoming JEE Main 2033 registration. Once released, candidates will be able to apply through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has not announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2023 yet. However, JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in the month of January and April. The exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Last year, JEE Main was conducted in two sessions- session one from June 23 to 29 and session two from July 25 to 30. The exam was conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India.