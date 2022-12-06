JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: JEE exam likely in January and April, notification to release this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the JEE Main 2023 notification soon at the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 notification would release this week. NTA is likely to conduct the JEE exam in mid-January and in April 2023.

Officials at the Ministry of Education and from NTA have hinted at the JEE Main 1st attempt in mid or end-January. The officials shared that there is a delay in releasing the notification as the Ministry is trying to streamline the exam calendar for 2023. Reports state that JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 exam dates would be fixed so that there is no confusion.

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023. NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions with the first session starting on June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022.

Once JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2023 Steps to register