Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: JEE exam likely in January and April, notification to release this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 notification would release this week. NTA is likely to conduct the JEE exam in mid-January and in April 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: JEE exam likely in January and April, notification to release this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the JEE Main 2023 notification soon at the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 notification would release this week. NTA is likely to conduct the JEE exam in mid-January and in April 2023.

Officials at the Ministry of Education and from NTA have hinted at the JEE Main 1st attempt in mid or end-January. The officials shared that there is a delay in releasing the notification as the Ministry is trying to streamline the exam calendar for 2023. Reports state that JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 exam dates would be fixed so that there is no confusion. 

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023. NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions with the first session starting on June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022. 

READ | CJI DY Chandrachud reveals he moonlighted as RJ for All India Radio, here are shows he hosted

Once JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2023 Websites to check 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023
  • nta.ac.in

READ | CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's to release exam admit card TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check details

JEE Main 2023 Steps to register 

  • Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • The login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number
  • Log in using the system-generated ID and password
  • Enter the required details to fill up the application form. 
  • Enter your personal and academic details as required
  • Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.