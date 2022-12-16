JEE Main 2023: NTA reinstate 75% marks criteria for engineering admission, details here

NTA brings back 75% marks criteria | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has brought back the eligibility criterion where students will have to get a minimum of 75 per cent marks in their board exams for admission to engineering colleges even after qualifying in the JEE Mains entrance test. This rule was revoked during the Covid era. The eligibility criteria to appear in JEE Main 2023 will remain the same as last year, whereas the criteria for admission into IIITs, NITs and GFTIs have been renewed.

“Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination,” reads the official statement.

The 75 per cent mark criteria were revoked in 2020 as a measure to relax norms for admission at centrally-funded institutions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the closure of schools, and colleges and disrupted almost all education-related activities across the country.

The 75 percent criterion does not necessarily apply to states or private institutions using JEE Main scores as they are free to set their own conditions for admitting students.

NTA began the JEE Main 2023 registration process on December 15 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams have been scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023.