JEE Main 2023 Dates: NTA revises Session 1 exam schedule, check official notice here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

File photo

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 will be released soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1.

NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and January 28, (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B). JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam will now conclude on February 1, 2023 and not January 31, 2023.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 exam. The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city. NTA will release the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 

JEE Main 2023 notice

