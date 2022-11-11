JEE Main 2023 date: NTA to release exam schedule soon at nta.ac.in

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, the schedule will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 is expected to be conducted next year in January and April and the registration process will begin in November. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

For JEE Main, candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details

General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved

OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent

Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent.

Also Read: IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to edit

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.