NTA JEE Main 2023: Schedule to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here

NTA JEE Main 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2023 dates from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 registration will also be done on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be held in January and April next year and the registration process will begin in November. There has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023 are eligible to appear in JEE Main Examination 2022. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. However, the candidates might need to fulfil the age criteria of the institute to which they want to take admitted.

Read: TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 declared for Prelims at tnpsc.gov.in, check direct link here

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details