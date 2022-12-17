Search icon
JEE Main 2023: Aspirants demand postponement of January session, say it clashes with CBSE practical exam

JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants demand postponement of January session, say it clashes with CBSE practical exam
File photo

According to the NTA's announcement of the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, Session 1 of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted in January 2023, and Session 2 will start in April. JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023, according to the NTA exam calendar.

However, the board practical exams are also due in January, and the theory exams will be held in February, so the announcement of the exam dates has disappointed both students and teachers.

Aspirants are trending JEEMain2023 on Twitter and demanding the postponement of the January session. Many students have called for the postponement of the JEE Main 2023 January exams because the practical exams for the CBSE board exams will clash with JEE Main 2023.

Taking to Twitter aspirants said, "NTA has taken worst decision we students have our preboards and our board practicals just before jee mains this affects many of our preparation for JEE. Pls consider the request of the students."

Others want the first session of the engineering entrance exam in April. "Reschedule the #JEEMains2023 Dates. Students couldn't get proper time for preparation," another added.

The practical exam date for the 2023 CBSE Board Exam has already been announced, and the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will start on January 1.

