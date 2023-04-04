JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step process to download NTA JEE Session 2 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates who don't carry their JEE main 2023 Admit card will NOT be allowed to enter the exam hall. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam. Candidates will now be able to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card via the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam will take place from April 6, 2023, onwards. The last exam will be conducted on April 15, 2023. As of now, the admit card has been released for the April 6 exam. Around 9.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the Jee Main 2023 Session 2 exams.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Direct link to download

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details (as prompted)

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

