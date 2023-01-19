Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1 exam to be released SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip through the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1 exam to be released SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card soon. Once released, JEE Main session 1 hall ticket will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 exam. The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

  • Exam city intimation slip: released
  • Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023
  • Dates of Exam: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 

READ: NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city slip OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit card soon for engineering entrance exam

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiva Trilogy fame author Amish Tripathi set to marry again, know about his fiance, love story
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.