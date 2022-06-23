JEE Main 2022 TODAY: NTA issues checklist for aspirants, know what’s allowed, what’s not

JEE Mains June session to be held from today at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session from today (June 23). JEE Main 2022 will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the JEE Main admit card 2022 to the examination centre.

Along with the Admit card, candidates must also bring an original valid photo ID and must report to the exam centre by the reporting time.

NTA has issued a checklist for the applicants taking the exams today “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions (Annexure1) and General Instructions (Annexure – 2) mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin,” the instructions said.

Here is a list of all important details to keep in mind before heading for the engineering entrance exam venue:

JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hard copy of JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA says, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper. One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form). An original photo ID proof (PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classes admit card) should be taken to the examination hall. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is printed on the first page of the admit card signed by the parents and candidates' left-hand thumb impression along with their signature on it. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form to the examination centre. As per the official dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking. Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices. They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.

