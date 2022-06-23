JEE Main 2022 TODAY: NTA issues checklist for aspirants, know what’s allowed, what’s not

Education
JEE Mains June session to be held from today at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.
JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session from today (June 23). JEE Main 2022 will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the JEE Main admit card 2022 to the examination centre.
Along with the Admit card, candidates must also bring an original valid photo ID and must report to the exam centre by the reporting time.
NTA has issued a checklist for the applicants taking the exams today “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions (Annexure1) and General Instructions (Annexure – 2) mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin,” the instructions said.
Here is a list of all important details to keep in mind before heading for the engineering entrance exam venue:
JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines
