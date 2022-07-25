Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 BTech exam TODAY, key points to remember

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 BTech Exam: As many as 6,29,778 applicants had registered for JEE Main July exam this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 Exam 2022 to begin today (July 25, 2022). National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Session 2 exam till July 30, 2022. Candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts, first from 9 am and 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to NTA's notice, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.  

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the home web page once released.
  • Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin without any mistakes.
  • JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check your details on the admit card 
  • Download and take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022. 

JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines

  • It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hard copy of JEE Main 2022 admit card, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.
  • One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form).
  • An original photo ID proof (PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classes admit card) should be taken to the examination hall.
  • JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is printed on the first page of the admit card signed by the parents and candidates' left-hand thumb impression along with their signature on it. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form to the examination centre.
  • As per the official dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking.
  • Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices. They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam: key points
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card
- Self-declaration form
- Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the form)
- Valid photo ID
- Personal hand sanitizer
- Personal transparent water bottle
- PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable

