JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to release TOMORROW at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from July 25

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Wednesday, issued an official notice on its website, nta.ac.in, and on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Confirming the JEE Main Session 2 exam date, NTA said that the exams will begin on July 25, 2022.

As for the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card, it will be released on the official website tomorrow - July 21, 2022. The admit card will be released on NTA's official website nta.ac.in and on JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no update about the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slips.

The admit card will consist of all the details of the candidates such as name, roll number, examination date, time, and venue. Exam guidelines would be mentioned on it too.

According to NTA's notice, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam. This is the second attempt for students for the Joint Entrance Examination. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022, and the results were declared for BE and BTech students on July 11, 2022. 14 students secured a rank in the 100th percentile in the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam.