JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to release on THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam starting from July 21, 2022. According to the norm, NTA will also release the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card latest by July 17 or 18, 2022. Before releasing the Admit Card, NTA would be releasing the Session 2 exam city slips at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Result for Session 1 Paper 2 is also expected to release today. Reports state that NTA is likely to release the JEE Main Paper 2 B Arch and B Planning result today on the official website.

Once the results are out, NTA will publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check their JEE Main Result 2022, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. Students are advised to keep checking the website for more news and updates.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1 result was recently declared by NTA. JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to 29.

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download JEE Main result 2022' or 'View score card' link.

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: The JEE Main 2022 Result for the June session along with scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the JEE Mains 2022 Result and scorecard and take a printout for future use.