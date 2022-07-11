JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result DECLARED by NTA: Know how to download scorecard via jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website today, July 11. Candidates who appeared for the June session will be able to check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has now released the JEE Main Session 1 results for BE and BTech paper on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who wish to check their results will have to visit the official website and log in with their application number and date of birth.

The central agency has also activated the direct link to check the JEE Main Session 1 results 2022 online. The scorecard for Paper 1 of the engineering entrance examination will be available on the official website for students who appeared for the BE and BTech exams.

Notably, the JEE Main 2022 Exams were held from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022, in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India. Mentioned below is the list of the websites and steps to download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard from the official website.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 results: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, click on the login button and type in your application number and other credentials.

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 June session results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams. The answer key for the exam was released by NTA a few days back.

