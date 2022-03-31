Search icon
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 registrations end TODAY - Know step-by-step process to fill out application form

Notably, JEE Main 2022 will be held 2 times this year and in two sessions - April and May.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration will end today i.e. March 31, 2022, at 5 pm. The application forms are available on the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA) candidates can apply online and complete their JEE Mains registrations.

Notably, JEE Main 2022 will be held 2 times this year and in two sessions - April and May. JEE Mains April session dates are April 16 to April 21 and May session dates are May 24 to 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Steps to register 

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the JEE Exam 2022 - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Register for JEE Main 2022' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in. 

Step 4: Fill in all your details and start filling out the JEE Mains form. 

Step 5: Upload all important documents and pay the registration fees. 

Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the JEE Main form for future use. 

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application fee

For General Category candidates, the fee is Rs 600 and for all others, it is Rs 325.

