JEE Main 2022 Session 1 registrations end TODAY - Know step-by-step process to fill out application form

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration will end today i.e. March 31, 2022, at 5 pm. The application forms are available on the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA) candidates can apply online and complete their JEE Mains registrations.

Notably, JEE Main 2022 will be held 2 times this year and in two sessions - April and May. JEE Mains April session dates are April 16 to April 21 and May session dates are May 24 to 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Steps to register

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the JEE Exam 2022 - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Register for JEE Main 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Fill in all your details and start filling out the JEE Mains form.

Step 5: Upload all important documents and pay the registration fees.

Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the JEE Main form for future use.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application fee

For General Category candidates, the fee is Rs 600 and for all others, it is Rs 325.