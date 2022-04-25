JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Last date today to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 registration process to conclude today (April 25) at 11:50 pm. Candidates can apply online through the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 application form was reopened on April 18.

Also Read: MP Board class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE expected to declare result TODAY, know how to check

The JEE Main first session is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

- Go to the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the home page, click on JEE Main 2022 registration link

- Key in registration details and click on submit

- Login to the account and fill in the application form

- Upload the required documents

- Pay the application fee

- Download the confirmation page

- keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For further details on JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.