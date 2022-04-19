JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application window reopened till April 25, check direct link here

File photo

JEE Main 2022 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1, which is set to be conducted in June this year. Candidates can now register through the official website.

NTA has said that they have extended the application date for JEE Main 2022 at the request of the students. Those who wish to register for the engineering entrance exam can do so through JEE’s website till April 25, 2022.

Students who want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 can visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and fill out the registration form online with their required details. The registration has been reopened since the exams have been pushed to June 2022.

In an official notice, NTA said, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.”

Follow the steps mentioned below to register for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination.

Direct link to register for JEE Main 2022 session 1

JEE Main 2022: How to register for exam online

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Registration for JEE Main 2022.’

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Fill out the details in the registration form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

The application fees for JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam can be submitted through online payment methods. General Category candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs. 600 while other candidates are to pay a fee of Rs 325.

