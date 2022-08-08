JEE Main 2022 Result DECLARED for Paper 1 BE/BTech, 24 candidates received 100 NTA score

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on August 8, 2022. For JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), 24 candidates received a 100 NTA Score.

Nearly 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main session 2 exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. The NTA JEE Main Toppers 2022 list have not been released yet. JEE Main 2022 Toppers list expected to be released by NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in shortly. As the tie-breaking criteria, there will be no two toppers this time.

To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result was declared on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download scores